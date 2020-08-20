Another 14k virus recoveries in La. over the past week; nearly 800 new cases reported Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 779 new cases Wednesday, a total of 139,903. There were 37 additional deaths reported for a statewide total of 4,468.

Hospitalizations dropped by 44, now at 1,160 and ventilator use fell to 175.

Total recoveries are now sitting at 118,120, an increase of 14,608 since last week.

TUESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 644 new cases, a total of 139,125. There were 28 additional deaths for a statewide total of 4,431.

Hospitalizations were down by 22, now sitting at 1,204 as of Tuesday. Ventilator use was up by three, now at 187.

MONDAY: Louisiana is reporting 735 new cases Monday, a statewide total of 138,485. There were 19 additional deaths for a total of 4,403.

Hospitalizations were up by 30, a total of 1,226. Five fewer patients were on ventilators as of Monday.

WEEKEND: Hospitalizations and patients on ventilators dropped as total cases of coronavirus in Louisiana since March reached 137,918. There were 1,253 new cases reported Sunday. Sunday was the first update since Friday as the state does not report virus information on Saturdays. Fewer than 1,200 people were hospitalized and 189 patients were on ventilators, fewer than Friday.

FRIDAY: The state reported 1,380 new cases for a total of 136,737. There were 28 additional deaths, a total of 4,307 statewide. Hospitalizations decreased by 38, down to 1,243. Ventilator usage increased by one, up to 197.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of the Wednesday(8/19):

Ascension: 3,118 cases / 81 deaths

Assumption: 623 cases / 20 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 13,018 cases / 390 deaths

East Feliciana: 658 cases / 41 deaths

Iberville: 1,303 cases / 51 deaths

Livingston: 3,170 cases / 59 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 861 cases / 34 deaths

St. Helena: 298 cases / 2 death

St. James: 742 cases / 32 deaths

Tangipahoa: 3,826 cases / 87 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 766 cases / 37 deaths

West Feliciana: 454 cases / 18 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

