Annual smoke alarm event focused on installing devices in Gardere area homes

BATON ROUGE - Smoke alarms save lives and Saturday the Red Cross and community partners fanned out across a local neighborhood to get alarms into the homes that need them.

The annual "Sound the Alarm" event will focus on the Gardere area this year. Volunteers went door to door offering to install smoke detectors at no charge.

The group started around 9 a.m. and wrapped up during the early afternoon. The smoke alarms are free, with no strings attached.