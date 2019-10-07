Annual North Gate Fest returns to Baton Rouge

Photo: 225 Magazine

BATON ROUGE - The 13th annual North Gate Fest is making its return to Chimes street at the North Gates of LSU on Friday, October 25.

The event features music and arts presented by the North Gates Merchants Association (NGMA) and runs from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Clark Cadzow, a member of NGMA, describes how the festival benefits the community by saying, "It is important for us to highlight this important piece of Baton Rouge's history. Our area, and others like it in Baton Rouge, provide a cultural depth and richness to our great city."

The NGMA hopes to use the occasion to introduce citizens from other areas to the wide variety of entertainment available in North Gates.

This year's festival will feature over 25 local artists, original live music, and food. Local artisans will also be on hand with handcrafted jewelry, art, and paintings available for purchase.

For additional details related to the North Gate Fest, visit http://www.northgatesoflsu.com/