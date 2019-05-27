Annual Memorial Day ceremony held at Port Hudson Cemetery

ZACHARY - Hundreds gathered Monday at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary for one of the largest Memorial Day ceremonies in the state.

The ceremony has taken place there for decades and is considered one of the oldest events of its kind in Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards was one of the gest speakers. The governor is a West Point graduate, and he says Louisiana has a large concentration of veterans.



"Whether it's national guard reservists, active duty, we have the highest concentration per capita in the country," Governor Edwards said. "So I'm very proud of our state. I'm very proud of the people of our state, not the least of the patriotism."

The ceremony included a 21-gun salute and the playing of 'Taps.'

Ronald Robinson of Slidell attends the ceremony every year. His son,

27-year old Ronald Lynn Robinson, Jr. died on the operation table while serving in the Persian Gulf.

"I hope people can understand and pause for just one moment... And remember that it was these soldiers, sailors, marines sacrificing their lives for their country."

Port Hudson is on the site of a Civil War battleground where hundreds of soldiers were killed and buried.