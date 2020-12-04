Annual charity event, 'Pat's Coats for Kids' culminates in 'Distribution Day'

BATON ROUGE – On Friday, Dec. 4 volunteers with the Pat's Coats for Kids annual charity drive were busily working to distribute dozens of coats to children across the capital city region.

For the past 32 years, Pat’s Coats for Kids has been getting warm coats into the hands of children who need them on 'Distribution Day.'

Distribution Day is preceded by weeks of charitable events designed to encourage the community to support the cause. Finally, once coats for the winter season have been purchased with donated funds, the warm outerwear is doled out to schools in Baton Rouge on Distribution Day.

In 2020, Distribution Day fell on Friday, Dec. 4 and distribution was slightly changed to ensure health safety amid the COVID pandemic.

Instead of going to schools to distribute coats as usual, Distribution Day became a drive-thru and pick-up event. School representatives drove to WBRZ's Highland Road studio and picked up large quantities of coats for their school's students via a no-contact procedure with a Pat's Coats for Kids volunteer.

Though distribution procedures for the annual event may have changed, one aspect of the day remained the same. As always, WBRZ’s Pat Shingleton led the charitable efforts with a bright smile and positive outlook.

He also took a moment to speak with the WBRZ's early morning 2une In crew about the importance of the annual event saying, "This is Distribution Day, it really is the icing on the cake. It allows us to express our appreciation to everyone who contributed."

Pat and his small army of volunteers were all smiles on Distribution Day, eager to see the charity drive reach its goal in making sure children across the capital region would have the means to stay warm this winter.

Click here for more on how you can contribute to Pat’s Coats for Kids.