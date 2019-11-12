34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Announcement planned for Wednesday about project to revitalize the Lakes

Tuesday, November 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – The state is expected to announce what could be millions of dollars in money earmarked to help facilitate revitalization of the Baton Rouge lakes.

Sources told WBRZ an announcement scheduled for Wednesday could cover a good chunk of the estimated $25 million needed to dredge the lakes. After the new money, advocates of restoring the ecosystem of the lakes said contributions from BREC and other entities could cover the work.

WBRZ reported in September, dredging and deepening the lakes could solve issues that plague the lakes, including algae.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

State officials did not elaborate on the details of the announcement when sending a media release with scheduling details.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

