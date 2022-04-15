74°
Annie Johnson - Multi-Media Journalist
Annie Johnson is a multi-media journalist and became a part of the WBRZ family in January 2022. She's a Slidell Native and is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. Shortly after graduating, Johnson worked her way up to a reporting position and it led her to Montana.
"I really feel like I didn't choose journalism, but it chose me" - Annie Johnson
When Annie isn't working, she enjoys staying fit and spending time with her puppy Luna. She also adores shopping, cooking, and looking for bargains online.
