Animal shelters host pet adoptions by appointment amid virus restrictions

JEFFERSON PARISH- The Jefferson Parish SPCA and Animal Shelter will host an appointment-only pet adoption event with low fees and gifts while virus concerns continue.

Cat and dog adoptions will take place at both shelters. Adoption fees are lowered to $20 until Friday, March 26, rather than the usual $65 fee.

The program director for the Jefferson SPCA, Rachel Goyette, tells WBRZ that all pets are fixed, microchipped, and vaccinated. If a dog is heartworm positive, the SPCA will cover the costs of treatment at no expense to the adopter.

Upon adoptions, pet owners will receive a free item from Purina, according to Goyette.

The adoption event was altered due to the COVID-19 outbreak, originally intended to be a mobile adoption with "Tour For Life" driving across the country, visiting shelters and assisting with adoptions.

Now, those interested in adoption can schedule an appointment to visit with the animals one-on-one at both campuses.

The Eastbank campus: (504) 736-6111

The Westbank campus: (504) 349-5111

The adoption coordinator, Tiffanie, can also be reached to schedule an appointment at tstinson@jeffparish.net.