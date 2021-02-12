Animal shelter in Hammond burglarized; thousands of dollars in damage

HAMMOND, La. - A local animal shelter is recovering from a devastating burglary that left them with thousands of dollars in damages.

Late Thursday night, an unknown intruder ransacked the office of the Tangi Humane Society, a non-profit volunteer organization that is home to dozens of displaced pets. According to a Facebook post, the burglar stole multiple electronics from the building and threw objects around the room, breaking computers and destroying property.

"We lost a lot but we are very grateful that all of our fur-babies remained safe through this horrible event," said the post.

To add to the damage, the suspect unplugged the main refrigerator in the facility where thousands of dollars worth of vaccines and medication were stored.

Currently, the office is open but operations are limited. The organization added that no animals were harmed during the burglary.

To help the volunteers replace lost equipment as soon as possible, they are asking for donations. They also are requesting anyone with information about the suspect to contact them by phone at (985) 419-9900 or on Facebook.