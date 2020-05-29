Animal shelter in Baton Rouge in need of donations

A friendly dog named Shaggy plays with a Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) representative. Photo: CAAWS

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS), a non-profit that cares for Baton Rouge's homeless animal population, is asking the public for donations to help them provide for the many dogs and cats temporarily housed in their shelter.

In mid-May, CAAWS representatives took to Facebook with their request for help, saying, "We understand times are tough right now, but our donations have come to a screeching halt."

On an average day, the organization's Quinn Drive shelter is home to about 15 dogs and 10 cats that need food as well as medication.

CAAWS is the first and only NO-KILL non-profit organization/shelter that cares for homeless animals in the Baton Rouge area.

Click here to donate and here to learn more about the organization.