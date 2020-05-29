73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Animal shelter in Baton Rouge in need of donations

3 hours 38 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 May 29, 2020 4:56 AM May 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
A friendly dog named Shaggy plays with a Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) representative. Photo: CAAWS

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS), a non-profit that cares for Baton Rouge's homeless animal population, is asking the public for donations to help them provide for the many dogs and cats temporarily housed in their shelter.

In mid-May, CAAWS representatives took to Facebook with their request for help, saying, "We understand times are tough right now, but our donations have come to a screeching halt."

On an average day, the organization's Quinn Drive shelter is home to about 15 dogs and 10 cats that need food as well as medication.  

CAAWS is the first and only NO-KILL non-profit organization/shelter that cares for homeless animals in the Baton Rouge area. 

Click here to donate and here to learn more about the organization. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days