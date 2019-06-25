Animal shelter begging for donations after medical supplies, dog food stolen in overnight break-in

NEW ROADS - An area animal shelter says it's struggling to operate Tuesday after its facilities were broken into Monday night.

Staff at the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter confirmed to WBRZ Tuesday morning that all of its medical supplies, including vaccinations, syringes and antibiotics, were cleaned out in the burglary. Other necessities like dog food and soap were also stolen.

The sheriff's office confirmed it is investigating the incident but said there are no leads at this time.

The shelter made a plea Tuesday for the following supplies so that it could continue operating.

-Betadine

-Alcohol

-Peroxide

-Neosporin

-Anti-diarrhea and allergy medication

-bandages

-tape

-treats

-dog food (specifically Retriever mini chunk, which can be ordered from Tractor Supply in New Roads)

You can make a donation on the shelter's Facebook page by clicking HERE.

Anyone looking to contact the shelter directly can email pcashelter@hotmail.com or call (225) 718-1114.