Animal rescuers save dog buried alive on Hawaii beach

Animal rescuers in Hawaii saved a badly injured dog who was found buried alive on a beach.

A member of Paws of Hawaii discovered the animal Tuesday just after someone armed with a machete had buried her beneath the sand on the west side of the island.

The group says Leialoha was swollen, sunburned, missing most of her fur and "bleeding from every inch of her body" when she was picked up. Her leg had also been cut with the machete.

Leialoha was rushed to a veterinary clinic, and caregivers were finally able to give her a bath two days later.

On Saturday, Leialoha's foster parents posted an update stating that she has "come so far." At first, she would only leave her kennel to go to the bathroom, but she has since ventured out to "see what was for dinner" and has found her safe space under a coffee table.

"She has a long way to go, but the worst is over," a Facebook post read.

The organization is asking the community for donations for Leialoha's recovery.