76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Animal rescue group seeking forever home for puppy with adorable mustache

1 hour 20 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 July 30, 2019 9:18 PM July 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

DALLAS, TX - A puppy with a notable mark on her fur will soon be available for adoption in the Big Apple.

The very good girl is named "Salvador Dolly" after Spanish painter Salvador Dali, who also sported a distinctive mustache.

While the five-week-old pup is currently in foster care with her mother and siblings in Dallas, she'll soon be in need of a forever home. An animal rescue group called Hearts & Bones in New York City rescues the majority of their dogs from Dallas before transporting them to New York.

Click here to find out more about Salvador Dolly, or other dogs who need homes from Hearts & Bones.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days