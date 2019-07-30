76°
Animal rescue group seeking forever home for puppy with adorable mustache
DALLAS, TX - A puppy with a notable mark on her fur will soon be available for adoption in the Big Apple.
The very good girl is named "Salvador Dolly" after Spanish painter Salvador Dali, who also sported a distinctive mustache.
While the five-week-old pup is currently in foster care with her mother and siblings in Dallas, she'll soon be in need of a forever home. An animal rescue group called Hearts & Bones in New York City rescues the majority of their dogs from Dallas before transporting them to New York.
Click here to find out more about Salvador Dolly, or other dogs who need homes from Hearts & Bones.
