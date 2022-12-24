Anheuser-Busch delivers 250K cans of water to BR area

Image via Anheuser-Busch (March 2016)

BATON ROUGE – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 250,000 cans of clean drinking water to flood victims in Louisiana. The donation is the company's largest since Superstorm Sandy and brings its total water donations this year to more than 1 million cans.

Anheuser-Busch company has been brewing beers for more than 160 years and is best known for its American-style lagers, Budweiser and Bud Light.

The company's brewery is located in Cartersville, Georgia where the water is produced.



"Throughout the year we periodically pause production at our brewery to can drinking water so we are ready to help communities in times of disaster," Sarah Schilling, Sr. Brewmaster of Anheuser-Busch's Cartersville brewery, said. "We are humbled to provide this water to those in need."



Anheuser-Busch will arrive later this week in Baton Rouge to distributors at the Mockler Beverage Company and in Lafayette at Schilling Distributing.

The company has a longstanding tradition of providing drinking water and supplies to those who have been impacted by natural disasters nationwide. In addition to producing and shipping emergency water, the company contributed $1 million this year as a member of the Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program.



This summer the company sent more than 100,000 cans of emergency water to residents and relief workers in California communities in West Virginia after both states experienced flooding.



The company also provided water to the Baton Rouge area after severe weather struck in February.