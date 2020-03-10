73°
Angola warden placed on leave amid internal DOC investigation

Tuesday, March 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA - The Department of Corrections says Angola state prison warden Darrel Vannoy has been placed on administrative leave.

The DOC says the warden was placed on paid leave after self-reporting an incident involving Angola staff and potential violations of the department's payroll rules.

The department's chief of operations, Seth Smith, will oversee the prison during the investigation. 

