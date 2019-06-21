Angola warden Burl Cain considering governor's race

BATON ROUGE - The long-time warden of Louisiana's state penitentiary says he may run for governor in this fall's election.



Burl Cain, leader of the Angola prison for 20 years, said people have encouraged him to add his name to the list of candidates for the October election.



A Facebook page has been created to push a Cain candidacy, but Cain told the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday that he hasn't decided whether to jump into the race. The Republican warden says he hasn't done anything to organize a campaign or raise money, but acknowledges he's "contemplating it."



At least four candidates are running for governor so far: Republican Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, Republican Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne, Democratic state Rep. John Bel Edwards and Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter.