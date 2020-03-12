77°
Latest Weather Blog
Angola rodeo postponed indefinitely as DOC suspends visitations at state prisons
ANGOLA - The Department of Corrections is suspending all visitation at state-run prisons, putting the Angola rodeo in limbo.
The announcement from the department Thursday says all prisoner visitation, tours, and volunteering have been suspended for 30 days at all eight state prisons. Additionally, the spring Angola prison rodeo has been suspended indefinitely.
In lieu of visitation, the Department is working to expand access to telephone services to ensure inmates have continued connection to family and friends.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's interim president talks coronavirus precautions
-
EBR asks weekend event organizers to postpone activities - Parade Saturday will...
-
Police identify the 51-year-old man who was killed on North 44th Street,...
-
The world reacts to COVID-19 outbreak; 13 Louisiana patients contract virus
-
A total of 13 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in...
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win