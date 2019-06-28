71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Angola prison guard arrested after inmate caught carrying cellphone

1 hour 5 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 June 28, 2019 6:03 PM June 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA - A corrections officer at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was arrested after she allegedly sneaked a cellphone to an inmate.

The Department of Corrections says Courtnee Anderson, 30, of Natchez Mississippi was arrested for malfeasance in office after a shakedown found a contraband cellphone in the possession of an inmate.

The investigation led officers to uncover that the inmate and Anderson were having an inappropriate relationship.

Anderson admitted to the crime and resigned during the investigation. She had been employed there since late January.

