Angola inmates ask for rehearing on death row heat case
BATON ROUGE- State corrections officials complained last fall to a federal appellate court that a federal judge was micromanaging the state prison by ordering heat indexes on death row not top 88 degrees from April through October.
Now, the three death-row inmates whose lawsuit against the state prompted Judge Brian Jackson's December order are claiming the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also is trying to micromanage the prison.
A three-judge panel ruled last month that Jackson's order effectively required the state to air-condition death row. The panel sent the case back to the judge to consider other remedies.
In asking for a rehearing, attorneys for the inmates argue Jackson's order was less intrusive than the remedies suggested by the panel.
The prisoners claim the sweltering heat is exacerbating their medical conditions.
