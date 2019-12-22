51°
Latest Weather Blog
Angola inmate attempts to set self on fire; left in critical condition
BATON ROUGE- An inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary is left in critical condition after attempting to set themself on fire.
Officials say around 8 a.m. Sunday the inmate was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition from significant burns. They believe the inmate intentionally set himself on fire, as a suicide attempt.
The prisoner has been transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. Due to privacy officials will not release the name of the inmate.
Authorities say no foul play is suspected, but an investigation is still underway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lines and lines of shoppers buying their last-minute gifts
-
Ascension council gets judge's OK to vote on sewer deal, sets vote...
-
60-foot alligator bonfire set to lead the way for Papa Noel
-
Crowd erupts as Joe Burrow walks across stage for LSU graduation
-
Shocking video shows thief speed away, drag woman along car for 75...