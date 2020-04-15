Angola employee with history of problems under investigation again

ANGOLA- A former assistant warden at Angola, who is now a lieutenant there, is under investigation according to the Department of Corrections.

Details on what the investigation involves were not provided by the department. However, multiple sources tell WBRZ that Barrett Boeker got into hot water for spraying an inmate with a fire extinguisher. The Department of Corrections said state law prohibits them from talking about the incident and would not say what the investigation entails.



Boeker has been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports in the past. In 2016, he was arrested and accused of raping a woman who told us she lived with him and his family following the flood of 2016.



Boeker was not indicted on those charges after a grand jury was convened without all of the evidence being presented. The WBRZ Investigative Unit discovered in 2017 that the district attorney did not present the rape kit that was administered in the case.

WBRZ does not identify rape victims, but Priscilla Lefebure told us she wanted to speak up so the public would know what happened in her case.

“It’s sickening,” Lefebure said. “It was disturbing what he did to me. It was so hard to write a report.”



WBRZ asked the Department of Corrections why Boeker was demoted to lieutenant from assistant warden. They did not respond. Sources tell WBRZ that Boeker asked for the demotion, and it was not tied to any discipline.