Angola Assistant Warden placed on leave during internal investigation
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana State Penitentiary Assistant Warden has been officially placed on investigative leave.
Assistant Warden Luke Rheams' leave comes after a departmental investigation. As of right now, The Department of Corrections has not released any information on the ongoing investigation.
WBRZ will continue to monitor this situation and we'll bring you more details as they become available.
