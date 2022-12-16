Angel Reese records 10th straight double double as No. 11 LSU rolls Lamar 88-42

In her 10th game as an LSU Tiger, Angel Reese scored a career-high 32 points and recorded her 10th double-double as the No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team (10-0) defeated Lamar (4-5) on Wednesday night in the PMAC, 88-42.

Reese finished with a career-high 32, breaking her previous record of 31 set in this year’s season opener against Bellarmine. The Maryland transfer also led the team in rebounds with 15. Reese’s performance secured her tenth double-double in just as many games to open the season.

Freshman, Flau’jae Johnson, finished the night with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Johnson broke the 20-point margin for the second time in her career in Wednesday night’s win. Johnson scored 27 against Northwestern St. earlier this year.

LSU will head to Maui, Hawaii for the weekend as it is set to face Montana State on Saturday and Oregon State on Sunday. The Tigers will then be off over the Holidays before returning to Baton Rouge ahead of the conference opener against Arkansas on December 29th.