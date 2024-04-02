Angel Reese named to Wooden Award All-American Team

Photo: @LSUwbkb

BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese was named to the Wooden Award All-American Team on Tuesday.

Both the men's and women's Wooden Award All-American teams, named after basketball legend John R. Wooden, are made up of 10 student-athletes and is generally considered one of college basketball's highest honors. Reese's opponent in Monday's Elite Eight game against Iowa, Caitlin Clarke, was also named to the team.

Despite LSU's season ending with a loss to Iowa, Reese was dominant on LSU's side of the court with 17 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steels. It was her 10th consecutive double-double in an NCAA tournament game, tying the NCAA record for consecutive double-doubles in the tournament.

Monday's game marked the end of Reese's second season at LSU, averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds to be earn SEC Player of the Year honors. She also recorded seven 20/20 games over the past two seasons and led the Lady Tigers to their first National Championship last season.

Reese is expected to make the decision on whether or not she will play another season at LSU or put her name in the WNBA Draft for next season.