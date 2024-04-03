Angel Reese heading to WNBA, no decision from Van Lith after unprecedented era for LSU hoops

BATON ROUGE — After helping lead LSU to last year's women's basketball national championship and this year's Elite Eight, Angel Reese is heading to the WNBA.

Reese posted on social media Wednesday morning that Bayou Barbie was heading to the WNBA, using a fast-forward icon to indicate her move.

BAYOU BARBIE?WNBA.

all that rah-rah never was the icon issue. Magazines, i’m covering the icon issue…VOGUE, I got REAL issues.?? @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/51MomWrEXr — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program. When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been," head coach Kim Mulkey said.

Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT pic.twitter.com/EvkzUW08JV — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

"We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole. She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will mis her but will always cherish the two years we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”

Wednesday is the last day for Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith to decide whether they would use their last year of college eligibility or declare for the WNBA draft. There was no word from Van Lith.

Vogue magazine reported that Reese had told it she was moving to the WNBA rather than remain at LSU for another year.

"I've done everything I wanted to in college," the magazine quoted her as saying.