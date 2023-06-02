LSU star Angel Reese featured in new music video with Cardi B

"I've been ballin' so hard, could've went to LSU."

Musician Latto's new song, "Put It On Da Floor Again," features rapper Cardi B who referenced and featured LSU Basketball star Angel Reese in one of her verses.

The LSU women's basketball Twitter posted an edited headshot of Cardi B joining the team.

Reese reposted a tweet from Cardi B about the verse with a screenshot from the music video where she cameoed posing while the line is sung.

Listen to the song here. The lyrics contain explicit language.