Angel Reese breaks WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single season

June 30, 2024
By: Adam Burruss
CHICAGO - Former LSU women's basketball player Angel Reese broke a WNBA record while playing the Minnesota Lynx Sunday.

Reese put up 10 consecutive double-doubles, setting a new record for consecutive double-doubles in a single season.

Reese passed Candace Parker's nine consecutive double-doubles in 2015.

