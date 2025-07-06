Former LSU standouts named All-Stars in their leagues

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday, the WNBA and MLB released their lists of All-Star players in their leagues. Former LSU standouts and National Champions, Angel Reese and Paul Skenes, were named All-Stars. Also, fellow former Tiger, Alex Bregman, was named an All-Star as well.

Reese, who is in her second season with the Chicago Sky, was named to the 12-person reserve team for the WNBA All-Star game on July 19 in Indianapolis.

This season, Reese is averaging a double-double and leads the WNBA in rebounds with 12.6 boards per game.

Skenes, is also now a two-time All-Star. The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has been named to the National League All-Star team for the second year in a row.

So far this season, Skenes holds a 1.96 ERA through 115 innings pitched. He also has 124 strikeouts.

Former Tiger and current Boston Red Sox third baseman, Alex Bregman, was named to the American League All-Star team. So far this season, Bregman holds a .299 batting average with 35 RBI and 11 home runs.

The MLB All-Star game is July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.