Latest Weather Blog
Andrew Bernard, BR songwriter of No. 1 hit, died this week at 77
BATON ROUGE – The region lost one of its quiet legends this week with the death of song writer Andrew Bernard.
Bernard co-wrote the wildly popular “Judy In Disguise (With Glasses)” that went to No. 1 in 1968. The song was performed by John Fred and His Playboy Band.
Bernard did more than just the hit.
Bernard died Thursday morning at home surrounded by some of his family. He was 77.
The smash hit made the band internationally famous. Bernard stayed around Baton Rouge.
Bernard attended LSU and received a music degree in 1965. He joined the Playboy Band after school.
The Advocate chronicled the musician’s legacy, writing the song was composed by Bernard and John Fred Gourrier at Bernard’s Perkins Road overpass-area house.
Trending News
“We needed some songs for an album coming up,” The Advocate said Bernard remembered in a 2010 interview. “We were trying to write something for the kids, for the teenagers, that they would like. So, we were going to do something really simple.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car removed from bayou after overnight crash
-
Surveillance video shows vehicle crashing into bayou
-
Sheriff's office looking for burglars seen roaming Central suburbs
-
Deputies searching Iberville Parish waterway for car that went underwater
-
United States Police Canine Association region 10 trials
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76