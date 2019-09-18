74°
Latest Weather Blog
Ancient 'Iceman' shows signs of a well-balanced last meal
NEW YORK (AP) - Talk about a paleo diet. Scientists have uncovered the last meal of a frozen hunter who died 5,300 years ago in the Alps.
On the menu were the fat and meat of a wild goat, meat of a red deer, and whole wheat seeds, which he ate shortly before his death. The stomach contents of Oetzi the Iceman were described Thursday in the journal Current Biology.
Traces of fern leaves and spores were also discovered in Oetzi's stomach. Scientists think he may have swallowed the plant unintentionally or as a medicine for parasites previously found in his gut. The study offers a snapshot of what ancient European humans used to gorge with more than five millennia ago.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother leads widening project on Highway 42, honoring late daughter
-
Alabama boy becomes huge LSU fan, invited to meet Coach O at...
-
Driver ticketed after crashing into utility pole overnight, knocking out power along...
-
Dream to meet Carrie Underwood coming true for teen with inoperable brain...
-
BREC to vote on zoning plan for Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar