Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier arrested

Igor Danchenko

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian analyst who provided information for a dossier of research used during the Trump-Russia investigation was charged Thursday with lying to the FBI when questioned about his work.

A grand jury indictment issued in federal court in Virginia charges Igor Danchenko with five counts of false statements.

The case was brought as part of special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.