Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier arrested

1 hour 30 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, November 04 2021 Nov 4, 2021 November 04, 2021 11:27 AM November 04, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Igor Danchenko

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian analyst who provided information for a dossier of research used during the Trump-Russia investigation was charged Thursday with lying to the FBI when questioned about his work.

A grand jury indictment issued in federal court in Virginia charges Igor Danchenko with five counts of false statements.

The case was brought as part of special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

