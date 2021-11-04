61°
Latest Weather Blog
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier arrested
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian analyst who provided information for a dossier of research used during the Trump-Russia investigation was charged Thursday with lying to the FBI when questioned about his work.
A grand jury indictment issued in federal court in Virginia charges Igor Danchenko with five counts of false statements.
Trending News
The case was brought as part of special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shreveport Police searching for suspect in triple-homicide
-
Family Justice Center addresses domestic violence in BR
-
Tigerland bridge soon to be closed for months-long replacement
-
Acadian Ambulance fights EMT shortage with accelerated training program
-
The Catholic offensive line leading the way to another state title run