Ana becomes a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ana was moving away from Bermuda early Sunday after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.
Ana was located about 425 miles (690 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (65 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 11 a.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 14 mph (22 kph).
Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday, forecasters said. The hurricane center said it would weaken over the next 24 hours before dissipating on Monday.
No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.
Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not to the level of last year’s record-breaking season.
