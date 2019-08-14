An Ohio state university wants to trademark the word 'the'

COLUMBUS - THE Ohio State University is trying to trademark one of the most common words in the English language for use in its merchandise.

Reports say OSU filed a trademark last week for the word 'the' when it's used in conjunction with the school's name on items for sale.

The school wants to use its name on merchandise, namely clothing, featuring the phrase "The Ohio State University." The phrase is common among fans and alumni of the school, with emphasis put on the word 'the'.

“Like other institutions, Ohio State works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks,” university spokesman Chris Davey said in a statement to the Columbus Dispatch.

Ohio State has previously trademarked the names of its most well-known football coaches, including Urban Meyer and Woody Hayes.