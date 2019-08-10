85°
An actor's scene too real

4 years 2 months 5 days ago Thursday, June 04 2015 Jun 4, 2015 June 04, 2015 8:11 PM June 04, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Michael Marsh

TUCSON, ARIZONA- A play at a theater had a real life scene that put an actor in the hospital.

He was accidentally stabbed in the stomach with a knife while playing an ex-convict in the "The Language of Flowers" at the Temple of Music and Art's Cabaret Theater. It's not clear whey a real knife was used.

It took about 30 seconds for Ken Beider to get up off the floor after the stabbing and he was rushed to a hospital where he got 12 staples and was released the next day.

The producer says he's shocked by what happened and the remaining performances of the play are cancelled. The audience clapped as Beider was rolled off the stage in a stretcher.

