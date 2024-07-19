An actor and a high school football coach join mayoral race; see who else qualified in local races

BATON ROUGE — Two Republican candidates joined the race for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president on Friday, giving voters seven choices for the city's leadership when voters visit polls in November.

The new candidates who qualified for the mayor's race on Friday are actor Nathanial Hearn, and Istrouma High School football coach Emile "Sid" Edwards. Both candidates are political newcomers.

The two Republicans join Democratic incumbent Sharon Weston Broome, Republican Tambra "Tammy" Cook, Democrat Ted James, Republican Steve Myers and Independent Gregory Taylor in the mayoral race.

A list of all qualifies, so far, is available on the Secretary of State's website.

Qualifies for races in the Baton Rouge area are:

Mayor-President of Baton Rouge/East Baton Rouge: Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge (D), Tambra "Tammy" Cook of Baton Rouge (R), Emile "Sid" Edwards (R), Nathanial Hearn (R), Ted James of Baton Rouge (D), Steve Myers of Baton Rouge (R), Gregory Taylor of Baton Rouge (I).

U.S. House, 1st District: Randall Arrington of Ponchatoula (R), Mel Manuel of Madisonville (D), Steve Scalise of Jefferson (R).

U.S. House, 2nd District: Troy Carter of New Orleans (D), Devin Davis of New Orleans (D), Devin Graham of Gonzales (R), Christy Lynch of New Orleans (R), Shondrell Perrilloux of St. Rose (R).

U.S. House, 5th District: Julia Letlow of Rayville (R).

U.S. House, 6th District: Quentin Anderson of Baton Rouge (D), Cleo Fields of Baton Rouge (D), Elbert Guillory of Opelousas (R), Peter Williams (D).

Supreme Court Associate Justice, 2nd District: Leslie Chambers of Baton Rouge (D), John Michael Guidry of Baton Rouge (D), Marcus Hunter of Monroe (D).

Public Service Commission, 2nd District: Jean-Paul Coussan of Lafayette (R), Nick Laborde of Baton Rouge (D), Julie Quinn of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 1st District: Brandon Noel of Zachary (R), Gary Price of Greenwell Springs (R) and Eric Smith of Zachary (D).

Metro Council, 2nd District: Dina Johnson of Baton Rouge (D) and Anthony Kenney of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 3rd District: Rowdy Gaudet of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 4th District: Aaron Moak of Greenwell Springs (R).

Metro Council, 5th District: Darryl Hurst of Baton Rouge (D), Redell Norman of Baton Rouge (D) and Marcus Randall of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 6th District: Clive Dunn Jr. of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 7th District: Alfred Bell of Baton Rouge (D) and Lamont Cole of Baton Rouge (D).

Metro Council, 8th District: Denise Amoroso of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 9th District: Dwight Hudson of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 10th District: Carolyn Coleman of Baton Rouge (R).

Metro Council, 11th District: Laura White "Laurie" Adams of Baton Rouge (R) and Pennie May Landry of Baton Rouge (No Party).

Metro Council, 12th District: Joseph "Liberty Jesus" Clement of Baton Rouge (L), Jennifer "Jen" Racca of Baton Rouge (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Elec. Sec. 1, Division C: Tess Percy Stromberg of Gonzales (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. C: Kelly Balfour of Baton Rouge (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division A: Blair Downing Edwards of Hammond (R).

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division C: Allison Hopkins Penzato of Madisonville (R).

District Judge 21st Judicial District Court, Division L: Taylor Anthony of Ponchatoula (R), Matthew Belser of Denham Springs (R).

District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C: John Smith of St. Amant (R)

District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F: Toni Falterman Menard of Labadieville (R).

City Judge City Court, Division C, City of Baton Rouge: Niles Haymer of Baton Rouge (D), Brittany Bryant Jorden of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 1B, City of Baton Rouge: Kelli Terrell Temple of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 1D, City of Baton Rouge: Yvette Alexander of Baton Rouge (D).

City Judge City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge: Carson Marcantel of Baton Rouge (R).

City Judge City Court, ES 2E, City of Baton Rouge: Judy Moore Vendetto (R).

City Constable City Court, City of Baton Rouge: C. Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge (D), Phillip Payne Jr. of Baton Rouge (D), Vernon Scott of Baton Rouge (D), and Terrica Williams of Baton Rouge (D).