Amite woman killed in single-vehicle crash
AMITE — An Amite woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday night, state troopers said.
Louisiana State Police said 20-year-old Shellie J. Taylor died after a crash on LA Highway 1054 around 10:15 p.m.
Troopers say Taylor was traveling southbound and, for reasons under investigation, failed to make a left-hand curve, causing her Kia to travel off the roadway into a ditch where it struck a utility pole and collided with a tree. Taylor was properly restrained and taken to a hospital, where she died.
This crash remains under investigation.
