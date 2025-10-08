75°
Latest Weather Blog
Amite, Tickfaw rivers at, slightly above flood levels in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON — Both the Tickfaw and Amite rivers are seeing their water levels at or slightly above flood level in Livingston Parish, officials said Wednesday morning.
The Tickfaw River's current stage is at 3.76 feet, with the flood alert level being 4 feet. The Amite River's current stage is 3.03 feet, .03 feet above its flood alert level.
"Both rivers are at or just above flood alert stage. When this happens, even light boat traffic can cause wakes that push water into yards, camps, and homes that are already threatened by high water," Parish President Randy Delatte said "That’s why our team has temporarily restricted recreational use not out of overreach, but out of responsibility."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tesla offers cheaper versions of 2 electric vehicles in bid to win...
-
Livingston Parish Fair returns this week
-
Supreme Court rejects appeal from suspect in Madison Brooks rape case over...
-
One person shot in Albany, LPSO investigating
-
Baker officials formally rename cemetery in remembrance of former mayor