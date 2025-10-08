Amite, Tickfaw rivers at, slightly above flood levels in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON — Both the Tickfaw and Amite rivers are seeing their water levels at or slightly above flood level in Livingston Parish, officials said Wednesday morning.

The Tickfaw River's current stage is at 3.76 feet, with the flood alert level being 4 feet. The Amite River's current stage is 3.03 feet, .03 feet above its flood alert level.

"Both rivers are at or just above flood alert stage. When this happens, even light boat traffic can cause wakes that push water into yards, camps, and homes that are already threatened by high water," Parish President Randy Delatte said "That’s why our team has temporarily restricted recreational use not out of overreach, but out of responsibility."