Amite's DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Awards for college football's best

Amite's own DeVonta Smith has won the 86th Heisman trophy given to the nations best college football player for the 2020 season.

Smith is just the fourth wide receiver to win the coveted award and the first since 1991 when Michigan's Desmond Howard won the trophy.

The Alabama Crimson Tide receiver led the nation with 98 catches for 1,511 receiving yards while finishing second in all-purpose yards (1,767) and receiving touchdowns (17).

Smith's Alabama teammate quarterback Mac Jones as well as Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence were finalists for the Heisman. Both Smith and Jones play Ohio State on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami.

Smith was not even considered a Heisman contender at the start of the season, his first betting odds were 6,000 to 1 but over the course of his season he rose to the favorite for the award.