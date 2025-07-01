Amite Police searching for alleged credit card thief who bought lawnmower with stolen card

91°
AMITE — Police are looking for a person who allegedly committed credit card fraud to buy a lawnmower in Amite.

Amite Police said that the person placed an order for a lawnmower at East Side Garage on June 16 with a credit card. The person then came into the store and loaded the car into a white dual-wheel pickup truck.

After the person left, East Side Garage received a notification from the credit card company saying the credit card used to buy the mower was reported stolen.

Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to call the Amite City Police Department at 985-748-6169.

