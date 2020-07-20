Amite man indicted for two counts of first-degree murder

AMITE - An Amite man has been indicted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, June 4, 2020 Aridies Cain, 23, entered a residence on Bourgeois Street and released multiple shots of gunfire on three individuals.

Succumbing to their injuries, Alvin Henderson and Terrace Foster Jr. died at the scene. The unknown third victim was shot a total of seven times.

Cain fled the scene, but was later located at a residence on Lilly Pad Pond Road. He was arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The case is scheduled for a preliminary exam on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1 p.m.