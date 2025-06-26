91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amite man fled from police on bike after suspected Walmart theft, officers say

1 hour 11 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 June 26, 2025 3:40 PM June 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

AMITE - A man suspected of a theft at a local Walmart evaded capture on a bicycle before being apprehended, police officials said.

The Amite City Police Department said Trace Bell, 50, matched the description of a suspect of a theft at a Walmart and fled the store on a bicycle. He was located on West Oak Street near the I-55 overpass.

When police found him, he refused to comply with officers, attempted to evade capture and collided with a patrol unit's driver side door when an officer exited his unit. Bell attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended.

Trending News

He was booked for theft, aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property. He was also booked for failing to register as a sex offender.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days