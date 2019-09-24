78°
Amite man draws 12-year sentence in heroin case
NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says an Amite man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to three heroin distribution counts.
Twenty-six-year-old Coye Dotey's 151-month sentence was handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman.
Prosecutors said Dotey sold heroin in Hammond on three occasions during a 2014 undercover investigation.
