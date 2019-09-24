78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amite man draws 12-year sentence in heroin case

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Thursday, October 15 2015 Oct 15, 2015 October 15, 2015 11:06 AM October 15, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: Tangipahoa Parish Jail

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says an Amite man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to three heroin distribution counts.
Twenty-six-year-old Coye Dotey's 151-month sentence was handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman.
Prosecutors said Dotey sold heroin in Hammond on three occasions during a 2014 undercover investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days