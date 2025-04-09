Amite man arrested for allegedly uploading child pornography to social media

AMITE — An Amite man is in custody Wednesday after he allegedly uploading child pornography to social media.

Dustin Stevenson, 28, was arrested Monday on five counts of child pornography.

Stevenson was arrested after the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the upload of pornography involving juveniles onto social media platforms.

Detectives later identified Stevenson, who was living in Hammond at the time, as the person uploading the child porn.

Stevenson may be charged with additional crimes after deputies search multiple electronic devices that were seized.