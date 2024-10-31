76°
Amite man arrested after police seize package with 'Glock Switches,' illegally modified guns

By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — An Amite man accused of converting firearms into illegal machine guns was arrested.

Deshun Martin, 20, was arrested Tuesday after Hammond Police intercepted a package that had multiple Machinegun Conversion Devices — commonly known as "Glock Switches." 

These "switches" convert guns into fully automatic weapons, which is illegal at both the state and federal levels.

A Glock pistol with an installed "switch" was seized with the delivered package which contained an additional device. Detectives said they also found a rifle with a modified trigger installed. Additional loaded magazines, triggers and a barrel were also located during a police raid.

Martin was arrested for two counts of manufacture, transfer or possession of machine guns. Police said his case will be forwarded to the federal level for potential prosecution.

