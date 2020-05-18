80°
Latest Weather Blog
Amid surge in mosquitoes, crews spraying in some BR neighborhoods Monday
BATON ROUGE - Residents can expect to see mosquito abatement workers in some neighborhoods Monday night.
City officials said crews will be in neighborhoods near the Ascension and Livingston parish lines in an effort to fight a rising number of mosquitoes in the area. The spray is expected to begin around 8:15 p.m. Monday.
A map of the spray area can be found below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith