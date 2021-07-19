Amid surge in COVID cases, Woman's Hospital updates visitation policy

BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital announced Monday that due to a recent increase in COVID cases throughout Baton Rouge, the hospital is updating its visitation policy to protect the safety of patients and staff.

Other hospitals in south Louisiana have made similar changes to their policies. Click here for details.

Woman's hospital will implement the following rules beginning Tuesday, July 20 at 5 a.m.:

- 2 support persons at all times in Labor & Delivery

-2 parents or designated adult support persons at all times in the NICU

-1 support person at all times in Mother/Baby, High Risk Unit, Med- Surg/Oncology and Adult ICU

-1 support person at all times for surgery patients

-1 support person for outpatient appointments

Other visitation rules that remain in place include:

-Support person(s) must be the same for the duration of stay.

-No visitors under the age of 18.

-Only one support person at all times in the Assessment Center.

-No visitors for imaging and lab services.

Patients are also encouraged to contact their individual physician offices for policies regarding visitation at doctor visits.

Additional information can be found online at womans.org/coronavirus