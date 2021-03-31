Amid sexual harassment allegations, two women appointed to LSU governing boards

BATON ROUGE - Following weeks of public outcry over LSU sexual harassment allegations, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointment of two women to LSU governing boards.

Terrie Sterling will take over Marty Chabert's seat on the Board of Regents. Sterling is the CEO of Terrie Sterling, LLC, and was Chief Operating Officer of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Sterling also served as a co-chair for the Resilient Louisiana Commission.

Laurie Lipsey Aronson will replace Ronnie Anderson's seat on the LSU Board of Supervisors. Aronson is the chairwoman and CEO of Lipsey’s, LLC.

With Aronson's appointment, there are now three women serving on the LSU Board of Supervisors, out of the 16 total members. Sterling's appointment means there are now four women on the 15-person Board of Regents.

These appointments come in the wake of increasing criticism of LSU's handling of misconduct and sexual harassment on campus.