Amid rash of deadly violence, police plan news conference at BRCC campus to address crime wave

1 hour 1 minute 1 second ago Tuesday, April 19 2022 Apr 19, 2022 April 19, 2022 8:29 AM April 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police abruptly announced a news conference Tuesday where they plan to address another wave of violent crime that left a toddler dead in the past week. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department made the announcement Tuesday morning, scheduling the briefing for 11 a.m. at the Baton Rouge Community College campus. 

The department said it was joining with the college for "efforts in recruiting, community engagement and initiatives in reducing crime and violence in Baton Rouge."

WBRZ will stream the news conference live here at 11 a.m. 

In the past week, a 3-year-old was killed by a stray bullet after a gunfight broke out in front of his home on Fairfields Avenue. 

Police also made an arrest last week in a gang-related shooting that left two people dead outside the Mall of Louisiana, which came amid a push to crack down on those "violent groups" in recent weeks.

