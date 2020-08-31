Amid ongoing Livingston rape case, judge denies suspect's request to leave state

Melanie Curtin arriving at court Monday

LIVINGSTON - One of three people charged in a disturbing case involving a fired deputy and a former school teacher accused of child pornography cannot leave the state, a judge reaffirmed.

Melanie Curtin was in court Monday morning asking that a judge lift restrictions prohibiting her from leaving the state while she's out on bond. That request was denied.

The restriction was put in place earlier this year as a condition of her bond, along with a court-ordered ankle monitor. She previously argued against her travel ban, fearing threats to her safety and workplace.

Curtin, a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee, is accused of rape and video voyeurism as part of a larger investigation involving her two acquaintances Cynthia and Dennis Perkins.

The Perkins couple was in court last week as attorneys and prosecutors grappled over what evidence could be used in the upcoming trial scheduled for next summer.